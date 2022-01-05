Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amundi acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $208.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.66 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

