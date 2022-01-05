Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

