Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $369.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

