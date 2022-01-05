Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 38.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth $2,609,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.23. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.