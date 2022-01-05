Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,649 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.78.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $334.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.42. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.90, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

