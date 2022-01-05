DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.64 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $292.63 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.17 or 0.08141097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.47 or 1.00422021 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007662 BTC.

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,841 coins and its circulating supply is 63,126,037 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

