Davis R M Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $987,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79.

