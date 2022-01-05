Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

