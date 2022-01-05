Davis R M Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

