Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,700

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($76.81) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 5,300 ($71.42) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($53.36) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 5,121.69 ($69.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 48.32 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($74.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,064.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,904.57.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

