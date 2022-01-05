DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 5.2% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $1,811.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011164 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,618,827 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

