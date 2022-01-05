DeHive Market Cap Reaches $520,827.58 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $520,827.58 and approximately $85,277.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00076737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.15 or 0.08213375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00079302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,091.05 or 0.99617939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007499 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.