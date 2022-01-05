Deutsche Bank AG Has $50.02 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Equifax worth $50,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 41.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.73. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

