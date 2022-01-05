Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.14% of PNM Resources worth $48,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.