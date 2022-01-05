Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $51,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,650,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average of $172.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,480 shares of company stock worth $24,082,799. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

