Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Principal Financial Group worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

