Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.16 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

