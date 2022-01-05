DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 million, a PE ratio of -273.00 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

