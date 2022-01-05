Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.66) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($57.94) to GBX 4,470 ($60.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,900 ($52.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,989.33 ($53.76).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 4,103.50 ($55.30) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,878.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,640.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £95.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($50.80) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,125.59). In the last three months, insiders purchased 663 shares of company stock worth $2,481,438.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

