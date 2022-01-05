DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($21.40).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR DIC opened at €15.65 ($17.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.14).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.