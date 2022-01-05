Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $39.80

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $38.56. Digimarc shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 1,232 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Digimarc by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digimarc by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

