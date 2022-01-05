Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $39.80

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $38.56. Digimarc shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 1,232 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.23.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
