Digital Reserve Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,547.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $856,276.04 and $6,547.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00364190 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

