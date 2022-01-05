Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

