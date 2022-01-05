DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte Sells 5,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

