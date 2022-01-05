DigixDAO (DGD) Hits Market Cap of $55.68 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $55.68 million and approximately $9,106.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $694.84 or 0.01500257 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00363558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,132 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

