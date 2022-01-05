Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $706.23

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.23 ($9.52) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.95). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.95), with a volume of 12,327 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 629.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 705.93. The company has a market capitalization of £308.19 million and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

