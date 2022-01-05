Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.50).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.58) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 396 ($5.34) to GBX 295 ($3.98) in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

LON DLG opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.21. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

