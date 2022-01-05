DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.02

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 100549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.