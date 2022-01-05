Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $541.76 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.43 billion and approximately $541.76 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00319201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.