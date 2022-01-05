Dogeswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $780,607.36 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.03 or 0.00084997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogeswap has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $780,607.36 and $430.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.73 or 0.08220289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,948.15 or 1.00061958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

