Doki Doki Finance Price Tops $31.69 on Exchanges (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $70,168.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $31.69 or 0.00068264 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.