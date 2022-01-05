Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 3.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average of $222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

