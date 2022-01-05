Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.74

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 2899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $15,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $2,242,000.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

