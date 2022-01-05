Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DPUKY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

