Dora Factory (DORA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.08 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $41.94 million and $20.08 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.66 or 0.00025398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00051144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,467 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

