Dorian LPG Ltd. Declares None Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
LPG opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.24. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
