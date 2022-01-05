Dorian LPG Ltd. Declares None Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

LPG opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.24. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dorian LPG by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

