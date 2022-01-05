Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.62

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.62 and last traded at $180.57, with a volume of 2802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.60.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

