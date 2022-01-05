Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price upped by Barclays from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.92.

DOV stock opened at $181.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

