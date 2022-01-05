DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

