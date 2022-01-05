Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $104,600.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.33.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.