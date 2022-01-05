Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $104,600.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

