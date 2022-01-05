DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in December

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

