Duality Advisers LP Acquires 14,270 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

