Duality Advisers LP Acquires 38,750 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

