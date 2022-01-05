Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 59,682 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

