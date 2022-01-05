Duality Advisers LP Has $2.74 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $207.66 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

