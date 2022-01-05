Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.03 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $605.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $626.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

