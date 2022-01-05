Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

