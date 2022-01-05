Duality Advisers LP Sells 91,389 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,389 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 264.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 627.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 210.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 202.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.26.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

