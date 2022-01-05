Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,453,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

