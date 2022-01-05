Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FR opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

